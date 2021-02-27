Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.44% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $39,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

