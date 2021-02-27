Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.80% of AtriCure worth $45,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 529,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 126,244 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,004,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

