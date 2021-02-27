Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $42,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 796.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,072,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,948 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,429,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 412,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $111.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

