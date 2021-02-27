Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $35,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.