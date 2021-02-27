Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $58,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $183.49. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

