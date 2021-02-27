Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 243,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,082. The stock has a market cap of $367.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

