Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 574.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,470,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

