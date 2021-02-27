Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $38.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

