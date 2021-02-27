Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Trading Down 1.2%

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.05. 2,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 20.86% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

