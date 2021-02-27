Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $3.74 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $632.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

