Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%.

FOE stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

