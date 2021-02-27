Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.92

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.92 and traded as low as C$9.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 1,188 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.29. The company has a market cap of C$241.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

