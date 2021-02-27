Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $925.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,448,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 236,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,074,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

