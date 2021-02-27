Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Shares of NYSE:AGM.A opened at $76.00 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

