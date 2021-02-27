FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $312,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after acquiring an additional 679,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.21. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

