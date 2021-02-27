FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

