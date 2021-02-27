FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 23,312 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

