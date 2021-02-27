FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $375,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 237,939 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

