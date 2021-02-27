FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $297,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

