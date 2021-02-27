FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $457.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

