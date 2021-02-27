Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $109.00 at Mizuho

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $361,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

