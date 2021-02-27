Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.