Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

