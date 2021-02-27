Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.38). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

