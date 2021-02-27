Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fastly were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,875 shares in the company, valued at $34,444,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -114.97 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

