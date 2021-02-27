Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,731,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

