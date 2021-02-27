FansTime (FTI) One Day Volume Tops $372,048.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $844,754.44 and $372,048.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.00736330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041819 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

