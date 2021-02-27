Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) Trading Down 9.6%

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 848,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,186,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,581,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

