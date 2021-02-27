Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $11,661,402.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50.
- On Friday, February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50.
- On Friday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50.
- On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50.
- On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50.
- On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.
Facebook stock opened at $257.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.