Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:STAY opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

