Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:STAY opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Earnings History for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

