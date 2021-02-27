Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. Exelon also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

