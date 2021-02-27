Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) PT Set at C$2.35 by Pi Financial

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) received a C$2.35 price objective from Pi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Excelsior Mining stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.95 million and a PE ratio of -17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88.
Excelsior Mining Company Profile
