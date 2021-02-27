Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) PT Set at C$2.35 by Pi Financial

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) received a C$2.35 price objective from Pi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Excelsior Mining stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.95 million and a PE ratio of -17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

