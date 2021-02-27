Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Shares Up 6.2%

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.58. 130,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 92,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Excellon Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

