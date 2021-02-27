Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

NYSE:EXN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXN. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Excellon Resources in the third quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

