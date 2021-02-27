Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $2,238,046.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin T. Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $136.12 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $53,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

