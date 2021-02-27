Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lowered Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of EOLS opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

