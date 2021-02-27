Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BTIG Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Evolent Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

