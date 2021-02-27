EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 614,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,482. EVO Payments has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $272,000. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

