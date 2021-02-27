Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.59

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.59 and traded as high as C$14.00. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at C$13.97, with a volume of 39,529 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

