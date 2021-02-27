Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.59

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.59 and traded as high as C$14.00. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at C$13.97, with a volume of 39,529 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.
In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700.
About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
