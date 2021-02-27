Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. Evergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,110. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $73.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

