Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Shares of EVRG opened at $53.63 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

