Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 73.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 148,304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 71.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 257.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

