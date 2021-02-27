Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Etsy updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Etsy stock traded up $22.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.27. 11,020,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders have sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.