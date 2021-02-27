Ethereum Yield Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,596.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Ethereum Yield token can currently be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00011957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $564,224.10 and $3,596.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Yield Token Profile

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

Ethereum Yield Token Trading

