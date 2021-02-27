Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $68,678.19 and $7.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00705821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00029368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00033960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003769 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

