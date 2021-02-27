Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $11.36 or 0.00024099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.15 or 0.03166813 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

