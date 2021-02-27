Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.64-1.69 EPS.

WTRG opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

