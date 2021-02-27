Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Down 10.6%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s stock price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 3,164,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,903,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

