Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.
Shares of ERIE stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 82,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,930. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.20. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.43.
Erie Indemnity Company Profile
