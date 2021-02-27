Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of ERIE stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 82,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,930. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.20. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

