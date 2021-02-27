Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Transocean Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Transocean in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,813 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 409,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 441,982 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

